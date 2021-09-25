Sharing love with community, kids get free haircuts at Barber’s Barbecue in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kids got free haircuts Saturday at the second annual Barber’s Barbecue.

It happened in Youngstown on the corner of Hillman Street and Ravenwood Avenue.

The event was put on by Youngstown’s RESPECT organization.

Youngstown neighbors provided free food to guests, and lots of kids enjoyed their fresh haircut.

William Miller helped get the event together. He says the community help with this event means a lot to him.

“I love my community. Since I’ve been home, my community has embraced me again and I want to do something to show them that I appreciate them,” Miller said.

Miller hopes to continue this event for years to come.