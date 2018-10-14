Shaker Woods celebrates upcoming holidays through annual event

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) - Thousands of people gathered in Columbiana this weekend to jump into the upcoming holiday season at Christmas in the Woods.

This is the 24th year that Shaker Woods has hosted the event, which included more than 200 crafters and food booths.

Linda McGaffic, one of the coordinators, said it brings families from all over together for the weekend.

"You'll hear sisters that live maybe in three different states, they'll all get together, come for the weekend, get a hotel and this is their thing. They do it every year," McGaffic said.

She said it also helps promote local businesses and the local economy.

Since the festival brings in so many people, she said safety is a huge priority. There are emergency responders and an ambulance on standby in case they are needed.

"They're right here. I even decorated their booth this year, put candy canes up there, you know, because they're part of the festival," McGaffic said.

Responders said with any event this size, it's important to have emergency care.

"You never know when you might need EMs out here, so it's always nice to have it on standby and just in case something big would come up," said Tina Bowers from the Negley Fire Department.

They also have a golf cart that can go anywhere within the festival.

"The quicker you're there to respond, the better the outcome would be for the patient that is experiencing that difficulty," Bowers said.

Christmas in the Woods will continue through next weekend.

For more information on the festival and the live entertainment schedule, visit christmasohio.com.