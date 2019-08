Vendors are dressed in Shaker-period clothing

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The 37th Shaker Woods Festival is being held this August.

The fest will run each weekend and features artists and craftsmen from across the country.

Days for the event are Saturdays and Sundays throughout August and end on the 25.

