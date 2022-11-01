YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Six men arrested during a sex sting in August entered not-guilty pleas at their arraignments Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Appearing before Magistrate Timothy Welsh were Thomas Ashby, 34, of Warren; Thomas Baker Sr., 36, of Warren; John Burnett, 35, of Youngstown; Carlos Rush, 57, of Warren; and Gary Wellendorf, 64, of Struthers.

Waiving his arraignment but entering a written plea of not guilty was Benjamin Virga, 52, of Shelby, Mich.

Bond of $1,000 for Ashby and $25,000 for Wellendorf, along with internet restrictions, were continued.

Bonds of $25,000 were continued for the other defendants.

The six were among 17 men arrested the weekend of Aug. 20 following a sting operation by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force targeting men seeking minors for sex.

Those arraigned Tuesday were among 17 arrested in Mahoning and Columbiana counties.

The local arrests were part of a statewide operation, “Operation Time’s Up,” which saw a total of 56 men arrested across the state.