YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of 17 men arrested in August as part of a sex sting entered guilty pleas today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Thomas Ashby, 34, of Warren, pleaded guilty before Judge Anthony D’Apolito to compelling prostitution, a third-degree felony; attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony; and two fifth-degree felonies of possession of criminal tools.

Sentencing is set for March 16.

Ashby is one of 17 men arrested during a weekend in August accused of trying to have sex with underage children. After they made arrangements to meet over the internet, they were instead met by police, who arrested them.

The sting was conducted by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.