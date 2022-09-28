AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Pennsylvania man was arrested by Austintown police after he was discovered with a 14-year-old missing girl.

Police were at the Walmart on Mahoning Avenue on Tuesday looking for a semi truck and its driver 38-year-old Cylde Fesig, of Tower City, Pa. They were alerted by Pennsylvania State Police that Fesig may be in the area with the girl.

Officers found the truck in the parking lot where a witness said he saw the driver and a girl walk into the store, according to a police report.

Officers stopped Fesig and the girl as they exited the store. When they spoke to the girl, she was crying and told them that Fesig picked her up at a baseball field near her home in Pennsylvania and that she didn’t want anything bad to happen to her or him, the report stated.

Fesig was arrested on a charge of interference with custody. Police also noted that he is a Tier 1 sex offender. Online records show Fesig was convicted of indecent assault in 2016 with a victim who was not a minor. He is current with his reporting status.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.