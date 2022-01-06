HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A case against a man accused of gross sexual imposition out of Hubbard has been dismissed due to lack of evidence, according to court records.

Lakhwinder Singh, 33, was arrested in November after a coworker reported that he was touching her inappropriately and offered to pay for sex and marriage.

The two worked at a gas station on Youngstown Hubbard Road.

The charges against Singh were dropped Thursday. He is currently being held in the Geauga County Jail by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to court documents, Singh is from India.