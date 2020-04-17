Sewer replacement causes water outages for some Youngstown residents

The Youngstown Water Department said a temporary water line has been put in and the residents shouldn’t experience any more issues

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents at the Wick Tower in downtown Youngstown have been experiencing water outages due to work being done on Phelps Street.

The northern end of Phelps Street has been closed off since February for a sewer replacement.

Residents have reported they have experienced water outages for hours at a time.

On Tuesday, the residents received an email from LY Property Management that states the outages have been due to the work being done on the sewer replacement.

Dan Blakey with the Youngstown Water Department said a temporary water line has been put in and the residents shouldn’t experience any more issues.

“I believe they ran into some issues where they were having difficulty creating the temporary service line and that may have accounted for some of the outages,” he said.

Blakey said he doesn’t have an exact timeline on when the project will be complete, but if the current temporary water line goes out they will replace it with another one.