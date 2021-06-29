Severe weather downs poles, blocking Youngstown Air Reserve Station entrance

Some of the worst damage we found was in Vienna Township on King Graves Road at the entrance of the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The heat and humidity from the past five days finally ended up with a round of severe weather Tuesday evening.

There were high winds and heavy rain that prompted severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings.

Two downed poles and the wires attached caused the entrance to be closed for a while. As of 9:30 p.m., the entrance has been reopened.

We also heard of trees down in Mercer County around the community of Clark and in Delaware Township.

