Severe weather causes downed trees, power lines in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Severe weather moved through the Valley Tuesday afternoon, bringing torrential rain, hail and strong winds. Niles saw some of the heaviest wind damage with downed trees and power lines.

A line of powerful thunderstorms rolled across the Valley, leaving damage scattered across many communities, but few were hit as hard as the city of Niles.

Niles saw much of its residents’ power go out, but the hardest hit part of Niles was around the intersection of Wyoming Avenue and Fourth Street.

Streets were blocked with fallen trees and downed power lines.

Joy Sears lives in this part of Niles and rode out the storm in her basement,

“All of a sudden, it got so dark and so windy and it rained so hard that it was blowing the rain up the side of my sliding glass door,” she said.

Sears says she couldn’t believe what she saw once the storm was over.

“I got out of the basement, walked and looked to my front window and I said ‘Oh my God, there’s a tree at my window.’ A tree had fallen in my front yard,” Sears said.

Although her house escaped damage, Sears will be without power for a while.

“A large branch fell down on the corner of our house, which disconnected our electric panel. So, the city had to come out and disconnect everything,” she said.

After walking around the neighborhood, Sears is thankful that everyone made it through the storm.

“It was pretty bad,” Sears said, “but thank God no one was hurt.”