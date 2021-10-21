Severe storms, wind knock down power lines in the Valley

MECCA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Here’s where the worst of the damage occurred from the severe weather that rolled through the area this evening.

This is the Edgewater Drive area of Mecca Township. It’s right off Route 46, about a quarter-mile south of the square in Mecca.

No one was hurt; everyone was OK, but the Mecca Fire Department is still on the scene. First Energy crews have been in and out of the area.

First News reporters weren’t allowed back in because power lines are down, but we were able to get somewhat of a picture of what happened.

“[Twenty minutes] after 6 this evening we had a storm come through, that’s all we know for sure. It was a storm,” said Kevin Kuriatnyk, the assistant fire chief in Mecca. “There’s some damage, there are power lines down, we’ve had some damage to multiple roofs in the area. Edison has cut the main lower to this subdivision so they can get the rest of the township under power again, and they’re going to come back and start working in this area.”

Kuriatnyk said more than a handful of houses in the Edgewater neighborhood were damaged.

Jerry and Patty Denovchek live across the street and saw the whole thing.

“I opened the front door and I just saw everything blowing. We had a blow-up skeleton right alongside our porch. I saw it going up in the air. I can’t find it. I have no idea where it’s at and I saw all this debris everywhere and then it was over within probably 40 seconds to a minute. It was quick, it was quick,” they said.

At one point, a tree was also covering Route 46. It had to be cut upland and removed to get traffic flowing.

Once it’s dark, it’s really hard to assess damage like this. We’ll know a lot more when the sun comes up tomorrow.