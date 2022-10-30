NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The New Castle Fire Department responded to a fire that caused severe damage to a house Sunday morning.

According to New Castle Fire Chief Michael Kobbe, the fire happened at the 1100 block of Cunningham Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

While firefighters were told a man and his dog lived there, no one was found in the house.

There was severe damage to the back of the house, the kitchen and the attic.

New Castle Fire Dept. does plan to involve the fire investigator, but they believe the fire was accidental.