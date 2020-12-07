Several suspected drugs, rifle, and counterfeit money seized in Trumbull County drug raid

The search is the result of a months-long investigation into drugs being sold from the house

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A drug raid Monday at a home in Warren netted several suspected drugs, counterfeit money and a rifle, among other evidence.

Detectives with the TAG Drug Task Force and the Warren City Police Department searched a house in the 900 block of Garden Street NW where they found several suspected drugs that will be sent out for testing. The suspected drugs included, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin.

Investigators say they also found a rifle, ammunition, a scale, cash and counterfeit money.

The search is the result of a months-long investigation into drugs being sold from the house.

The evidence will be sent out for testing. Additional charges are pending those results.

