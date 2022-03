WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Wednesday night, police found evidence of at least 18 shots fired at the intersection of Deerfield Avenue and Sixth Street, some of which went into houses nearby.

According to the police report, the police found multiple bullet holes in two houses in the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Deerfield Ave., one of which had three children inside.

Neither resident had any ideas on who would target their houses.

The police picked up 18 casings to log as evidence.

There were no injuries.