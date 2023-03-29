(WKBN) — Some schools in Western Pennsylvania have been locked down Wednesday morning because of reports of a threat. Police state there is no merit to this threat.

Police reported that starting at 8 a.m. numerous schools in Pennsylvania have received these threats involving active shooter/bomb threats. These calls — commonly referred to as “swatting calls” — have created lockdowns and/or evacuations of the schools and a large response from police and emergency services.

Some schools in Mercer and Lawrence counties received threats and were locked down as a precaution.

State Police say they’ve investigated the calls and found they do not have merit.

First News is working to gather more information on this developing story.