(WKBN) – The Trumbull County Engineer’s Office is hiring for several positions in the highway department.

They’re looking for laborers, truck drivers and operators.

Job duties include flagging traffic, shoveling, cutting brush, snow removal, driving trucks and general maintenance of county roads.

You can send your resume to their office at 650 N. River Rd. NW, Warren, OH 44483. You can also call them at 330-675-2640 for their email address.