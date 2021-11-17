Several police agencies investigating string of similar crimes against local businesses

(WKBN) – Police from at least six different police agencies in Trumbull and Mahoning counties are investigating a string of crimes against businesses they believe are connected.

A boarded up window outside Advanced Custom Sound is a remnant of what happened at the Elm Road business early Saturday morning. Store surveillance video caught a man using a brick to smash the window and grab items from inside.

“He only took three items really and an empty box. He didn’t realize it was empty apparently,” said Daniel Nezbeth, II, with Advanced Custom Sound. “I would rather actually give him, hand him money to help him out than to have him break into my store and do this.”

About 30 minutes later, the same car and the same man were caught on Do-Cut’s surveillance cameras trying to do the same. But instead of breaking the glass, the brick bounced back at him.

“We’re just thankful that, like I said, the alarm went off and deterred him from going inside,” said Joey Riley, with First Choice Sales & Rentals.

Earlier this week, someone attempted to do the same thing at First Choice Sales & Rentals. But instead of a brick, this time they used a van to ram into a garage door in an attempt to get inside.

“It’s sad that we live in a community where people thrive on destroying other people’s property and, you know, taking their items. It’s just, it’s horrible,” Riley said.

But these brazen actions are just a few in a string of break-ins, attempted break-ins and shoplifting incidents police from Warren, Howland, Bazetta, Vienna, Champion and Austintown are looking into.

According to police reports, both the van and the Buick were found in an apartment building parking lot on Plaza Avenue in Warren. They believe the crimes are all connected.