It happened about 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 18 and Rutledge Road

TRANSFER, Pa. (WKBN) – State Route 18 is closed in Transfer, Pennsylvania while police investigate a two-vehicle crash.

It happened about 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 18 and Rutledge Road.

Witnesses say a minivan carrying eight people, including many children, was struck by a Dodge Neon that was driven by an elderly woman.

Everyone has been transported to area hospitals.