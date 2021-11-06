Several model train shows planned ahead of holidays

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Model Railroad Association kicked off its first of four open house weekends this year.

They’ve been doing this for 65 years but were derailed by COVID-19 for the last 18 months.

The open house is at its headquarters in Austintown at the corner of Raccoon and Four Mile Run roads.

Several scale railroads were on display for all ages.

“Part of what we like to do when we have the open houses is show off what we do and get more people interested in model railroading and just get people interested and get their train our when they were a kid and put it under their tree at Christmas or something,” said Youngstown Model Railroad Association treasurer Bruce Silvernail.

The next open house is scheduled for Sunday at noon. The association is also hosting open houses Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14 as well as the first two weekends in December.