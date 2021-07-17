Several Mercer County roads closed after flooding

(WKBN) – Several state roads are closed to traffic or have lanes restricted due to flooding and flood damage, PennDOT announced Saturday evening.

The Mercer County roads include:

Oniontown Road/Hamburd Road (Route 4014) – Closed near the intersection with Crestview Drive Extension in Pymatuning Township

District Road (Route 1008) – Lane restriction from Airport Road in Fairview Township to Canon Road in Lake Township

Methodist Road (Route 4019) – Closed from Salem Road to Kennard Road in Sugar Grove Township

The roads will remain closed until floodwaters dissipates and any needed repairs can be made.

PennDOT urges drivers to be alert on roadways and never drive through flooding or standing water on roads. Drivers can check the 511 PA website for the latest updates on flood-related closures.