(WKBN) – Several local fire departments are receiving a combined total of $217,235 in state grants.
The grants can be used for facility construction and renovation, purchase or repair of equipment, fuel purchases, member training and certification, public education, recruitment and retention, debt reduction, overtime costs associated with backfilling positions while firefighters are training and supplementing pandemic-related expenses.
State Rep. Mark Longietti, D-Mercer, announced the following fire and EMS companies will receive the grants:
- Clark Volunteer Fire Department – $15,000
- Farrell Volunteer Fire Department Inc. – $14,651
- Greenville Fire Department – $15,000
- Greenville Fire Department (EMS) – $8,325
- Greenville Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000
- Hermitage Volunteer Fire Dept. Inc. – $15,000
- Patagonia Volunteer Fire Dept. – $15,000
- Sharon Fire Department – $15,000
- Sharpsville Volunteer Fire Department – $15,000
- Shenango Township Volunteer Fire Department – $15,000
- South Pymatuning Township Volunteer Fire Association – $15,000
- Transfer Volunteer Fire Department – $15,000
- West Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department – $15,000
- West Salem Fire Department – $14,259
- Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department – $15,000
“First responders in our community step up and answer the call tirelessly, carrying out critical public safety duties despite constant funding challenges that strain resources and complicate their work,” Longietti said. “It’s my hope that by helping companies with the cost of equipment, training, building repairs and other immediate needs, this funding will keep these frontline heroes safe and make their jobs just a bit easier.”
The grants are made possible by the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program, which is administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.