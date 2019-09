There is no scheduled end date for these projects

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Drivers will be affected by lane restrictions on several roads across Mahoning County starting Monday.

The following roadways will be impacted for pavement repairs:

South Route 7 between South Route 164 and Western Reserve Road

South Route 170 south from New Middletown to Poland

US 224 between Raccoon Road and Market Street

I-680 from South Avenue to US 224

There is no scheduled end date for these projects.