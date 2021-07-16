Several immunizations available at Warren clinic for students ahead of school year

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gloves, PPE, doctor

WKBN

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be an opportunity for students to get their immunizations in Warren next week.

The Warren City Health District is hosting a walk-in immunization clinic Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. at its location at 258 E. Market St.

This is for students entering 7th or 12th grades, or those who are college-bound.

The following immunizations will be available:

  • Tdap
  • Meningococcal
  • HPV
  • Meningococcal group B
  • COVID-19 (free for anyone 18+)

The fee is $21.25 regardless of how many or few vaccines you choose to get for your child. If you have a Medicaid Managed Care Plan, bring your insurance card with you.

Parents must come with children under age 18.

You must bring an up-to-date shot record.

Do not come if you are sick.

For more information, call the health district at 330-841-2596.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com