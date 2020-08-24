Several gun arrests made on Youngstown’s west side over the weekend

Youngstown police and state troopers each made gun arrests on the city's west side Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police and state troopers each made gun arrests on the city’s west side Saturday.

About 10:20 p.m., officers were called to North Lakeview Avenue where someone complained that a car belonging to someone who was at the nearby All City Sports Bar on Mahoning Avenue was on their lawn.

Inside the car, police found 31-year-old Dominique Luckey, of South Hazelwood Avenue. Reports said he tried to run when he saw police but officers caught him right away.

Underneath the passenger seat, police said they found a loaded 9mm handgun. When Luckey was searched, police found over $2,200 cash and five pills.

Luckey was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs.

The state announced earlier that the bar was cited for violating the state’s guidelines for reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

About 12:10 a.m. Saturday, a trooper from the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled over a car on Mahoning Avenue driven by Christopher Cordero, 33, of South Garland Avenue, for multiple lane violations.

Reports said Cordero smelled like alcohol but told the trooper he would have trouble with part of the field sobriety test because he has been shot in the leg 14 times.

Cordero was taken into custody for OVI. In the car, the trooper found a loaded 9mm handgun in the center console underneath a bag of marijuana, reports said.

Cordero also had almost $2,200 cash when he was searched, reports said.

Cordero was booked into the jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.