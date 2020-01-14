Several drugs, $11K in cash seized in New Castle drug bust

Police converged about 10:45 p.m. Monday on a house in the 600 block of Court Street

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Several drugs and cash were seized during a drug raid in New Castle.

According to investigators police found the following items:

Suspected uncut cocaine

Suspected heroin

Fentanyl patches

Suboxone strips

Amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills

THC vape cartridges

Measuring cup with drug residue on it

$11,911 in cash

The value of the narcotics seized is estimated at $50,000.

Jeremy Perkins was arrested during the raid. He is charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute.

A woman and small child were in the house at the time of the raid.

The Lawrence County District Attorney’s Special Investigations Unit, Union Township Police, and New Castle Police Department’s Narcotics and CIRT units conducted the raid.