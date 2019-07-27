Several departments battle fire at vacant Liberty Twp. house

Firefighters said there aren't any hydrants in the neighborhood, so water had to be brought in

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Six departments battled a large fire at an abandoned house on Lincoln Avenue in Liberty Township.

Firefighters first got the call just after 10:15 p.m. Friday.

Crews from Liberty, Girard, Weathersfield, Brookfield, Vienna and the Air Base all responded to help put out the fire.

Firefighters said there aren’t any hydrants in the neighborhood, so water had to be brought in.

Liberty Fire Capt. Cathy Macchione says the two-story home didn’t have any utilities, but a family was using it for storage.

“Packed inside. There was a garage that was also involved that had a pit in it, like for oil-change type thing, so that was another issue we had to deal with,” Macchione said.

Macchione said they aren’t sure where it came from, but there was a lot of magnesium in the home, too.

They expect the fire to be smoldering for a while.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.