Courtesy of the Sandy Creek Joint Fire District

MINERVA, Ohio (WKBN) – Several fire departments were dispatched to a two story fire Sunday morning.

According to a Sandy Creek Joint Fire District Facebook post, Minerva Fire Department went to a home on Watson Road for a fully involved fire.

The department was assisted by Hanover Twp. Fire, Homeworth Fire, Great Trail Fire, North Georgetown Fire and Augusta Twp. Volunteer Fire.

First News is looking to get more information on this fire. Check back here for updates.