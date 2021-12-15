YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A “creative studio” is a pretty broad term, but there are at least three that have opened in recent years in downtown Youngstown. We stopped by the two newest ones to find out what a creative studio has to offer as a business and what it brings to the downtown community.

Culturati Studios sits on the east end of Federal Street. From the outside, it looks like a plain warehouse, but inside, over the last year and a half, it has undergone a transformation.

“At first, it was just supposed to be an art studio… but with this amount of space, why not offer it to the community?” said Steve Jimenez, owner of Culturati Studios.

The same goes for The Suite on Federal, which is right behind the Draught House Bar.

“Something about the exposed brick and work she did to the space,” said Brianna Marshall, owner of The Suite on Federal.

Both of these spaces opened in the last two months and both Jimenez and Marshall use the studios to create their own work. The Suite on Federal is where Marshall shoots her own photography.

“We have tons of different furniture and most of the furniture are able to be moved. So you can really create whatever you need,” Marshall said.

Culturati Studios focuses on art mediums like clothing lines, creating two in-house: Culturati Clothing and Violet Mirage.

“Art Basel was the biggest inspiration for this place, a place for the community to bring their arts here, their work here,” Jimenez said.

But the spaces aren’t just a creative outlet for the owners.

“I rent it out to local photographers, videographers, creatives pretty much. Anything that can be one-on-one or small class basis really,” Marshall said.

They can host parties for families or businesses, pop-ups — they want you to get creative. After all, it is a creative space.

“Whether it’s fine art, whether it’s clothing, whether it’s music — just about anything. I want anyone to be able to come in here, express themselves and show their work off,” Jimenez said.

Wondering why we’re seeing two spaces like this pop up within blocks of one another downtown? Both owners say they feel it’s because the arts are on the rise in the city.

“A lot of people have been slowly opening back up to the fact that Youngstown is here. It’s thriving and I’m so excited to be a part of it,” Marshall said.

The Suite on Federal is ready to rent out now for whatever your needs are, like photography or networking. Culturati Studios will have a website up and running come January and will be ready for rent then. Both can be found on their social media.