Several cats and dogs rescued from vacant house filled with trash in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents with Animal Charity of Ohio are trying to find the owner of a number of dogs and cats found earlier Wednesday in a vacant house on Youngstown’s south side.

They were called to a house on West Marion Avenue after neighbors called to say they could hear barking inside.

They managed to get four dogs out, two of them in crates, as well as several cats.

We’re told some of the animals wore collars, but all were hot, dirty and dehydrated.

“The house is hoarded with trash and leftover belongings and it’s deplorable. We would consider it deplorable. Filled with feces,” said Jane MacMurchy, with Animal Charity of Ohio.

Agents think the house had been vacant for the last year but that squatters were removing the boards on windows to get inside and had been keeping the animals there.

Authorities are now trying and find whoever owns them and talk with prosecutors about filing charges.