Several candidates running in Mahoning County judge races

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) - Wednesday was the filing deadline for candidates running for Mahoning County Court judge.

There will be three seats on the November ballot.

Judges Scott Hunter and Joseph Houser are running unopposed for their positions.

The other seat is held by suspended Judge Diane Vettori, who faces several criminal charges, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the estate of a deceased client.

Seven candidates are running for her seat.

They are Kathi McNabb Welsh and Matt Gambrel, both of Boardman; and A. Ross Douglass, Christopher Sammarone, J.P. Morgan, Molly Johnson and Kelly Johns, all from Canfield.