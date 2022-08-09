We’ve rounded up a wide variety of back-to-school essentials to suit everyone’s needs.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several back-to-school giveaways will be taking place in Youngstown this Saturday.

Vibez Restaurant and Event Center

Vibez Restaurant and Event Center will be holding a back-to-school giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at 914 E. Midlothian Blvd.

They will be giving away school supplies, bookbags, uniforms and food and will have raffles. There’s enough to help more than 100 kids.

Homestead Park

Another back-to-school giveaway will take place at Homestead Park from 1-5 p.m.

The event will offer free haircuts, face painting, manicures and braids and will have bounce houses for the kids. Special backpacks will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.

The event will have Spanish-speaking volunteers to cater to the Hispanic community.

Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church

Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church will host a back-to-school bash from 12-5 p.m.

The church will be giving away 100 backpacks, school supplies, food, free haircuts and free hair braiding. They will have vendors, bounce houses, games and more.