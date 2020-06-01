Several arrested Sunday in Youngstown for curfew violations

Several people were booked into the Mahoning County Jail Sunday on curfew violations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several people were booked into the Mahoning County Jail Sunday on curfew violations after Mayor Tito Brown enacted a curfew in response to protests in the city.

Of those arrested were:

Antwan Jones

Kasey Badgley

Craig Badgley

Lakeisha Cotton

Latrell Mickel

Roy Easterling

Tasia Ford

Treyvonne Jones

While others were booked into the jail Sunday night, those with specific curfew violations are listed above.

Mayor Tito Brown ordered everyone off the street from 8:30 p.m. Sunday to 8:30 a.m. Monday.

A peaceful march and rally began at 11:30 a.m. Sunday where thousands of people gathered at a protest against police brutality.

Later, a group of protesters broke a window at Choffin Career and Technical Career Center and at the United Way.

Later in the evening, another group of protesters marched down an on-ramp to I-680 and shut down the highway for a short period of time before they peacefully dispersed and walked downtown.

Police gave protesters some time to disperse in the downtown area Sunday night and started making arrests about 9 p.m.