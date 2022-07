WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren is getting ready to kick off its annual festival.

The 55th Warren Greek Festival starts Wednesday.

Rides, concession stands, and tents were already in place on Tuesday at the church on High Street.

The festival runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The last day of the 2022 Warren Greek Festival is Sunday, with it running from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.