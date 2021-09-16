Setting sights high, Columbiana church aims to make 200 beds for local kids, looking for volunteers

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – For some of us, a bed is something we take for granted; however, some kids don’t have a bed to lay down in each night.

One church in Columbiana is helping solve that issue by building beds this weekend.

The idea started with an email from a parishioner at St. Jude and Our Lady of Lourdes Parish about an organization that provides beds to children called Sleep in Heavenly Peace. It has since progressed into the church making beds for children in need in Columbiana County.

“There’s so many kids that we don’t even know that sleep on the floor, so when this organization gets beds in a week, they’re gone and there’s a waiting list,” said Janette Koewcich of St. Jude’s and Our Lady of Lourdes.

So far, they’ve made 103 beds. Each bed costs $200 to make, including the mattress.

They were able to make so many because they raised $21,000 in four weeks.

“Our hope is to build 200 beds. That was such a high mark because they only expected maybe 25, but our council, like I said, they were enthusiastic and thought, ‘Hey, let’s go for 200. What the heck?'” Koewcich said.

They’re hosting a build Saturday in two shifts from 9 to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the grass area near their parking lot.

They’re planning to build a minimum of 50 beds. They hope to hit their 200 mark in a month or by next spring.

“We need about 100 volunteers. We’re talking young, old, men, women, families and kids. Everybody,” Koewcich said.

The builds include various steps from cutting to sanding to assembly and staining.

“We had local businesses from all over Columbiana donate and it’s anybody. It’s anybody in Columbiana County or around Columbiana County just to reach our goal so we can help everybody,” Koewcich said.

Individuals can sign up at ololstj.org to register to help.