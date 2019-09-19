Set-up begins for Blake Shelton’s Y Live show this weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – He was the Country Music Association’s five-time male vocalist of the year and in just two days, he’ll be in Youngstown to headline Y Live at Stambaugh Stadium.

Crews are already at Youngstown State, getting ready to set up the stage for Blake Shelton.

The Ice Castle may be empty now but in a little more than 48 hours, over 15,000 fans will pack the stands for Mahoning County’s biggest show.

“We work with 42 Event Production and JAC Live, we work together to put the stage together, as well as the sound and lighting,” said Phoebe Breckenridge, with JAC Management. “It’s going to be a great stage show this year. We got awesome video boards coming in, it will just look really awesome as the sun goes down and the stars come out. It will look really great this year.”

Crews will build a stage in front of the visitors’ side of the stadium and get all the seats in place on the football field.

