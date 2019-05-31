Serving those with disabilities since 1951: Area Easterseals proud of milestone

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Easterseals has programs to help people with disabilities live, learn, work and play. It started in Elyria 100 years ago, which was recognized with a special ribbon cutting Friday.

The Youngstown program began in 1951, primarily offering therapy services to children and adults.

Sometimes people know the name or recognize the annual fashion show, but don’t know the services it provides.

“At the end of the day, we’re here to help people with disabilities to overcome those disabilities, to adapt to those disabilities, to live with those disabilities, and we’re also here to help people have a greater sense of independence,” Tim Nelson said.

Easterseals has moved all of its services to one building, conveniently located right off of Interstate 680. All services are now located at 229 Edwards Street in Youngstown.

It serves 180,000 meals a month in Mahoning and Columbiana counties to people over 60.

The adult daycare program is one of the fastest-growing programs.

“I think we’re going to see more growth in our adult services as our community continues to age, but we don’t want to neglect or leave behind the children’s services, the therapy services we built our initial foundation on,” Nelson said.

Easterseals has redefined its programs and services to support the changing demographics. It offers services to help people with disabilities address life’s challenges and achieve personal goals.

Reaching 100 years is quite an accomplishment.

“I think it talks about longevity. I think it talks about the services we provide and, yes, that there still is a need in the community for those services,” Nelson said.

The telethon is long gone, too. Senior levies pay for some of the services, insurance programs pay for others and it also requires a generous community that realizes the importance of having Easterseals.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said Easterseals has a location in Boardman. That location closed. This story has been corrected with Easterseals’ Youngstown location. We regret the error.