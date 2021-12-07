YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A letter that is being sent out to water customers about service line protection is legitimate, according to Youngstown city officials.

The city was getting phone calls from customers asking if the letters were indeed from the city, and they are from the city. The City of Youngstown has partnered with Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) to offer protection to homeowners, according to Water Commissioner Harry Johnson, III.

The SLWA Service Line Warranty Program protects against damage to pipes on homeowners’ properties. Repairs to these pipes are not covered by basic homeowners insurance or by the City of Youngstown.

The mailing that customers will get includes an application to sign up for the service. The coverage is entirely voluntary.