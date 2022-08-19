LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother from Liberty and her young son have been reunited with their service dog after it was taken earlier this week.

Arianna Traficant says her four-month-old Labradoodle Blake got out of her house the other day and then followed a group of kids out of the neighborhood.

Youngstown Police managed to track the woman down to a home in Warren Township And returned Blake to its family.

Arianna says she wasn’t about to give up on getting the dog back.

“I was willing to give a reward. I was willing to pretty much do anything. I was posting all over Facebook. It was going viral. All my friends were sharing it. It was just amazing how the whole village showed up. They saw it takes a village and we definitely got one,” Traficant said.

Arianna’s son has autism and suffers from ADHD. She obtained Blake to help with her son’s therapy.

She’s not grateful to have the dog back safe and sound for her sake and for her son’s.