LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- The Ohio State Patrol is investigating a crash in Yellow Creek Township that sent five people to the hospital with injuries Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers were called to Fife Coal Road around 12:30 pm.

OSP discovered that a pickup truck had gone left of center, crashing into a Jeep head on.

The driver of the Jeep is a 48-year-old Salineville woman. The woman was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown and her three grandchildren that are ages 1, 3, and 5 were taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital.

Reports said that the driver of the pickup truck is a 70-year-old Wellsville man. He was taken to UPMC Presbyterian hospital with serious life threatening injuries.

OSP said that assisting agencies at the scene included Yellow Creek Township Fire Department, Highlandtown Fire Department, West Point Fire Department and EMS, North Star EMS, LifeTeam EMS, and Stat MedEvac.

Reports said that the crash is under investigation. Troopers believe that alcohol could be a factor in the crash.

OSP wants to remind everyone that they need to find a designated driver and wear a seatbelt if they plan on drinking.