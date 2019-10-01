Sentencing set for ex-managers at Mahoning Co. plant where worker died

Both men will be sentenced in October

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A plea deal has been reached and sentencing is set for two former supervisors at a plant in North Jackson where a worker was killed.

Brian Carder, of Stow, and Paul Love, of Lake Milton, will be sentenced later this month on obstruction charges involving the 2012 death of a worker at Extrudex Aluminum, Inc.

Both men entered guilty pleas in July to one count of obstruction of justice in a three-count indictment alleging Carder and Love obstructed justice during the investigation into the death of an employee at the plant.

The employee died when two metal racks fell on him and another worker. The other worker survived the accident.

Federal prosecutors say Carder and Love knew about safety deficiencies in the equipment and did not turn over all email exchanges referencing those deficiencies to investigators.

Carder will be sentenced Oct. 15. Love will be sentenced Oct. 22.