Sentence upheld for Niles teen convicted of elderly neighbor’s murder

Jacob LaRosa is serving a life prison term for the beating death and attempted rape of the woman

(WKBN) – The life sentence for a teen convicted of killing his elderly neighbor in Niles has been upheld.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Jacob LaRosa’s sentence and conviction were confirmed after LaRosa appealed them.

He’s serving a life prison term and is required to register as a sex offender after being convicted of the March 2015 brutal beating death of 94-year-old Marie Belcastro.

Prosecutors say LaRosa, who was 15 at the time of the crime, also tried to rape the woman.

