Sentence given to local man who complained about quality of cocaine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Federal prosecutors say Deonne Gilbert complained on wiretap about how poorly one of the people selling his cocaine were cooking it into crack.

He’ll have five years to bone up on his own cooking skills after he was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison for his role in a drug ring that sold cocaine and fentanyl in the Youngstown area in 2016 and 2017.

Gilbert, 36, was sentenced by U.S. Judge Solomon Oliver after he pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy with intent to purchase and distribute cocaine and two counts of distribution of crack cocaine.

He was one of 12 people charged in February of 2019 in a 95-count indictment for distributing drugs in the city.

Gilbert was caught on wiretaps complaining about how one of the customers he was giving cocaine to was cooking it to turn it into crack cocaine, according to the indictment.

The detail is important because Gilbert told the man that he was cooking the cocaine in a way that he was losing too much of it in the cooking process and, thus, losing money. Gilbert told the man he was the only one of his seven distributors to lose money because of the way he cooked the cocaine, the indictment states.

Gilbert, who the indictment said stored and sold cocaine to other suppliers out of a home on West Judson Avenue, even offered to cook the cocaine for the customer. At the very least, Gilbert complained, the customer could cook the cocaine in front of Gilbert, who could then tell the man what he was doing wrong, according to the indictment.

“Whoever’s doing it for you, they don’t know what they’re doing,” Gilbert said, while claiming that he was an expert in the field, the indictment states.