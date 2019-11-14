Sentence for Youngstown man will not be extra in drug case

Little apologized to the judge and said he wants to turn his life around while he is in prison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man who was sentenced last week to 10 years in federal prison was sentenced Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on state charges.

Because the charges against 34-year-old Chad Little are to run concurrently with his federal sentence on drug charges, he won’t serve extra time.

The local charges stemmed from a February traffic stop by Youngstown police in which they found drugs and over $2,900 cash.

Police found heroin, fentanyl, suboxone strips, crack cocaine and a revolver.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito agreed with a sentencing recommendation in the case by Assistant Prosecutor Michael Yacovone and defense attorney Tom Zena.

Yacovone told the judge if he had tried the case, he would have asked for a 10-year sentence. Because Little is serving that amount of time federally, he thought it was important to get him to take responsibility.

He was sentenced federally on charges that were filed after a November 2018 search warrant was served at his home. At the home on East Philadelphia Avenue, Youngstown officers found heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine and a revolver.

Little was sentenced in 2004 to 11 years in prison for a 2001 shooting death in which police said he was arguing with the victim on a basketball court over a stolen car. He had previous drug convictions in 2013 and 2016.

Little apologized to the judge and said he wants to turn his life around while he is in prison.