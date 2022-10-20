MERCER, Pa., (WKBN)- Many fall activities have begun around the community.

In Mercer, there is a unique Corn Maze inclusive for everyone.

Coolspring Corn Maze is in collaboration with Grove City College and CEC Program. The Maze will take place Thursday night.

This is their first annual sensory friendly corn maze. Sensory Friendly is an experience aimed to be calm to the senses, one that is not too loud or too much stimulation. Many people with Sensory Process Disorder lie on the autism spectrum.

This unique corn maze will give physically and mentally challenged students an opportunity to comfortably enjoy fall activities.

There wont be no judgement, there will be extra hands to help. no stares, to see the smiles on the kids faces, to let them experience something that a-typical children can, it’ll be great,” said CoolSpring Corn Maze owner Sara McCullough.

“It won’t be rushed, they can take their time painting, they can take their time communicating, or what they need and making those choices with their community board,” said Grove City Professor Dr. Sam Fecich.

CoolSpring Corn maze and Grove City College have been working on this event for over a year now. There will be sensory stories, calm down areas, blankets and headphones for hayrides and extra support for everyone.