Seniors targeted again by Medicare scams

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (CBS) – Authorities are warning about another scam targeting seniors. The scammers prey on people concerned about their health and Medicare coverage.

Seniors across the country are receiving robocalls that claim to be from Medicare.

But it’s a scam, according to the AARP. The fake calls have hit more than 60 million Americans.

“These are sophisticated criminals,” said Kathy Stokes, director of fraud prevention programs at AARP. “In this process, the caller is asking for our Medicare number.”

Scam artists may sell that Medicare number to other criminals or use it to file fraudulent claims.

Authorities in Columbiana County say residents are getting a different fake Medicare call.

“They’ll actually have the appropriate Medicare number and the name to go along with it and they’re telling them they need a new card,” said Sheriff Brian McLaughlin of Columbiana County.

The Federal Trade Commission says scammers are often trying to collect personal information.

Medicare never randomly calls looking for money or offering test kits.

“That’s a scam because that’s not how it works. Your doctor has to prescribe durable medical equipment or surgeries or test kits,” Stokes said.

The Federal Trade Commission says if you receive a scam call, simply hang up.