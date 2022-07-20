LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Senior citizens in Liberty Township had the chance to socialize and learn about the services available to them.

It was all a part of the township’s Senior Watch Program open house.

About two dozen people ages 60 and older attended the pizza luncheon at the township administration building.

“We used to do a senior breakfast. Everybody loved the senior breakfast, then when COVID hit, that kind of stopped,” said Liberty Township Trustee Greg Cizmar. “We’re just starting back up with the pizza luncheon.”

Seniors there could also get information about some of the things the township provides, including wellness checks or daily phone calls.

Liberty’s safety forces can also install lock boxes to be used by police or firefighters in case of an emergency, plus smoke or carbon monoxide detectors and address markers.

The Senior Watch Program was created 14 years ago.

More information about the township’s Senior Watch program can be found on the township’s website or by calling (330) 759-1315.

Applications can be found on the website or the township building, as well as at the police and fire departments. Applications are forwarded to the police department, and schedules are set based on the client’s needs.

As part of the application process, a “site evaluation” of the client’s home would be completed by a police or fire department official. The evaluation helps determine any safety concerns or any special requirements needed at the home, according to the township’s website.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.