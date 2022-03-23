STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Struthers is creating a comprehensive plan and values input from residents.

Wednesday was the first session involving the city’s senior citizens. They were sharing ideas about what they wanted to see in Struthers to make it an even better place to live.

Some ideas included a dog park, riverboat gambling, even a restaurant on the river.

The idea is for Struthers to share its ideas and a vision for the city’s future.

“What I want in Struthers may not be what everyone else wants. So, it may not be what our older population wants, what our youth wants, what our businesses want. We want to make sure everyone has a voice in the city, so it plays a major part because we’re an older city. So, their voices are going to be more heard than most,” said Mayor Catherine Cercone Miller.

Another discussion will be held April 7th from 5 to 7PM.