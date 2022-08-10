YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Instructors from the Youngstown lifeguard Academy started teaching seniors to swim Wednesday.

The city and the academy brought the Senior Learn to Swim program back after 40 years.

Their goal is to help people to feel more comfortable near the water and give them the confidence to swim.

They also want to help their swimmers feel prepared for any circumstances.

“I fish a lot. I got grandchildren and I take them around the water and if they ever fall in the water, I want to feel confident enough to do what I gotta do to keep them safe,” said swimmer Keith Logan.

The lessons are free for seniors and run from 11 a.m. until noon Thursday and Friday at North Side Pool.

Organizers plan to bring the program back next year.