Senior dogs visit senior citizens in nursing homes

MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – A lot of shelter and animal rescue organizations say they see an increase in animals this time of year. Most of them are older dogs.

One organization is doing something special this year to help them find their forever homes.

Animal Charities teamed up with health care providers and Three Wishes for Rubies, launching the Senior for Seniors program.

This program takes senior dogs to visit senior residents in nursing homes.

Not only does it help the dogs find homes, it also helps the residents find companionship.

“Our biggest thing is to spread more joy and companionship and raise awareness for both, both seniors in the different community settings and also senior pets and show that one visit changes a life,” said Seniors for Seniors Co-Founder Kristin Dimidovich.

The program started in November.

So far, six dogs have been adopted.