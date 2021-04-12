‘Send in the Marine’: Veteran, Valley recruiter running for Ohio’s 13th District seat

Santos served 11 years in the U.S. Marine Corps before retiring due to sustained injuries

(WKBN) – A retired U.S. Marine and Valley recruiter is running for Ohio’s 13th District congressional seat.

Robert J. Santos made the announcement on Monday.

Santos served 11 years in the U.S. Marine Corps before retiring due to sustained injuries. He spent most of his service as a military police officer before moving to Ohio and becoming a local Marine Corps recruiter.

He’s held billets from watch commander and security chief to anti-terrorism force protection officer.

Santos currently manages a local company in Youngstown.

“We have been dealing with the COVID pandemic from the beginning of 2020. As a result, businesses were forced to close, most not to reopen again and lay off their employees. Residents of an already neglected district were worried about how they will provide for their children. Despite these hardships, Congressman Ryan put his needs first and dared to suggest a congressional pay raise. These are not the actions of a true leader. A leader is obligated to put the needs of the people before their own. The American people should always be a priority,” Santos said.

Santos said the country is in a state of disarray due to a lack of leadership in DC from all sides. If elected, Santos said will work to put an end to regulations and laws from “overzealous big government advocates.”

He also said he’ll advocate for fellow veterans.

“Our forefathers fought against a controlling government. They created the United States of America,” Santos said. “When our Constitution was created, our forefathers sought to ensure the states control the government, not the other way around. Washington is broken. Send in the Marine!”